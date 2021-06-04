Strongsville camp that caters to kids and adults with disabilities struggles with staff shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Camp Cheerful in Strongsville caters to kids and adults with disabilities.
Chett Kundmueller has been coming to the camp for six years.
“I like to go swimming and canoeing, arts and crafts, and the music,” said Kundmueller.
Unfortunately, camp goers like Kundmueller won’t be getting the full summer camp experience this year because Camp Cheerful is having staffing issues.
The summer camp program usually lasts for 10 weeks, but now it will be cut short.
“I don’t understand why all the intervention specialists at the schools can’t volunteer a week or two,” said Sue Scott, Chett Kundmuller’s aunt.
Scott says the camp is a great resource for kids and adults with disabilities.
She’s urging people to work at the camp over the summer.
“It’s so helpful for the kids, it gives them their cores and values,” said Scott.
Connie Boros, the camp’s vice president of recreation, says they have been dealing with staffing issues for about three months.
“The worst part of that is we’re disappointing our campers and our families and that never feels good,” Boros added.
Boros says she can’t pinpoint exactly what’s causing the staff shortage.
She says she hopes it’s resolved soon so they can continue helping camp goers like Chet Kundmueller.
“Some of our campers and families, they participate because they want to and for others, it’s also their daycare,” said Boros.
Camp Cheerful’s summer program starts on Monday, but Boros says it’s not too late to apply to be a staff member.
