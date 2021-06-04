Summer construction begins: Several ramps on I-77, I-76 in Akron to close Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warming trend is happening in Northeast Ohio. Weekend temperatures will surge into the mid- to high 80s.
We know what that means... with warm weather, comes road construction projects.
Jamie will update you on several upcoming ramp closures. She has your detour details! (The construction was delayed. ODOT pushed the start of closures to 10 p.m. Friday.)
Jeff and Jamie warn drivers of sun glare.
Watch a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.
