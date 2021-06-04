UH transgender resources helps Toledo patient’s journey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Bobby with a y for the chromosome that I’m missing.”
23-year-old Robert “Bobby” Hillier from Toledo started transitioning at the age of 18. With the help of Dr. Shubham Gupta and University Hospital’s resources for gender care, he’s now closer to his goal than ever before.
The hospital now has one of the most comprehensive gender care systems between the East Coast and Chicago.
“It is crucial that we provide care for this population,” Dr. Gupta said.
The medical professional is also the director of UH’s Surgical Gender Affirmation Program. He says resources such as the ones available for Hillier are crucial for the 1.6 million transgender adults in the United States.
He explains many within this group find it challenging to talk about their experience to medical professionals, and often do not even have a primary care physician. “Some of that is related to the lack of trust with the medical community,” the doctor said.
Hillier has felt this pressure first-hand: “Even in that medical community, there’s people that carry personal bias over to work.”
Still, Hillier hasn’t slowed down. He received a Hysterectomy through University Hospitals last December, and has another surgery planned next month.
For Dr. Gupta, the hospital’s services are invaluable for a region he fears may practically be a trans-care desert.
“We are at the vanguard of progress in this field,” he said.
But Hillier is still not satisfied. He wants more resources available in more regions—not just Northeast Ohio. He also believes better communication and information on UH’s services would have helped him carry out his treatment even faster.
“If I would’ve known this, it wouldn’t have taken me this long to get this far, you know,” he said.
As he continues his journey, Hillier says that anyone else going through a similar experience should continue to be strong. “You have to have it within you to get to where you want to be, and you will make it.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.