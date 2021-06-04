Walton Hills Police K9 passes away one day after retirement

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - K9 Aro passed away on June 4, less than one day after he worked his last shift.
The station threw the canine a retirement party yesterday before he worked his last shift from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. this morning.
Shortly after Aro’s shift, his handler Sgt. Mike Gervase took Aro to an animal hospital in Copley and it looked like there was fluid in Aro’s lungs, according to Walton Hills Police Chief Stan Jaworski.
There was a procession from the vet in Copley to Ripepi Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights.
K9s from surrounding police departments such as Copley, Brecksville, Strongsville, Parma, and Oakwood were in attendance to show support.
Aro worked with the Walton Hills Police department for 12 years.
He was one of the longest working K9s in the area.
