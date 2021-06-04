Wayne County crash kills man riding John Deere implement pulled by 2 horses

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man operating a John Deere implement pulled by two horses is dead after a crash on SR-226 west of Newkirk Road on Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP identified him as 33-year-old Eli A. Miller of Big Prairie.
Miller was heading west on SR-226 when a 42-year-old Millersburg woman driving a 2008 Acura RDX failed to maintain an assured clear distance and struck Miller in the rear, OSHP said.
According to OSHP, the Acura came to a stop in the westbound lane.
After the impact, Miller struck the windshield of the Acura before being pulled down the roadway by the horses, according to OSHP.
OSHP said the Wayne County Coroner Office pronounced Miller dead at the scene.
The woman was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and taken to Wooster Community Hospital, OSHP said.
According to OHSP, alcohol and/or drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Holmes County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton Township and West Holmes Fire and EMS, Wirt Towing also assisted at the scene.
This is the sixth fatal Wayne County crash this year.
