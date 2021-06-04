Woman charged in Cleveland federal court for role in transnational cybercrime organization

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alla Witte, aka Max, 55 is charged in 19 counts of a 47-count indictment, which accuses her of participating in a criminal organization referred to as the “Trickbot Group,” which created and deployed the Trickbot malware.
The Trickbot Group operated in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Suriname, and primarily targeted victim computers belonging to businesses, entities, and individuals, including those in the Northern District of Ohio and elsewhere in the United States, according to a press release.
The indictment alleges that beginning Nov. of 2015, Witte and others stole money and confidential information from victims, including businesses and their financial institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and Russia through the use of the malware, according to a press release.
The Trickbot malware was designed to gather online banking login credentials and other personal information, including credit card numbers, emails, passwords, dates of birth, social security numbers, and addresses.
The ransomware informed victims that their computer was encrypted and that they would need to purchase special software through a Bitcoin address controlled by the Trickbot Group to decrypt their files.
In addition, Witte allegedly provided code to the Trickbot Group that monitored and tracked authorized users of the malware and developed tools and protocols to store stolen login credentials, according to the press release.
Witte, a Latvian national, was arrested on Feb. 6, in Miami, Florida.
The FBI’s Cleveland Office investigated the case.
“Witte and her associates are accused of infecting tens of millions of computers worldwide, in an effort to steal financial information to ultimately siphon off millions of dollars through compromised computer systems,” said Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith of the FBI’s Cleveland Field Office. “Cyber intrusions and malware infections take significant time, expertise, and investigative effort, but the FBI will ensure these hackers are held accountable, no matter where they reside or how anonymous they think they are.”
