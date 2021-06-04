19-year-old man confesses to robbing Akron pizza driver, other robberies, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Akron man has confessed to several armed robberies, according to Akron police.
Jayce Hickman was arrested by officers on Thursday for the robbery of a 24-year-old man in the 800 block of Aberdeen Street on June 2.
According to the victim, he was meeting a woman he met on Facebook, but when he arrived he was confronted by three men and one unidentified woman.
One of the males had a gun and demanded his car keys.
The suspects then drove off in his Chrysler 200. They also stole his cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Akron police said after Hickman was in custody, he confessed to robbing a Domino’s Pizza driver at gunpoint on May 27.
The pizza driver told police he was attempting to deliver food in the 70 block of Uhler Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when an unknown suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded cash.
After getting the money and the pizza driver’s cell phone, the suspect fled on foot.
Officers said when they searched Hickman’s home they recovered evidence, including a gun, which link Hickman to the robberies.
Hickman is also a person of interest in other robberies, added Akron police.
