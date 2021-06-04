16-year-old murder victim placed on street in front of Cleveland hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head on the city’s West side.
Kevin Hauser was shot around 3:30 a.m. on June 1 in the 3200 block of W. 38th Street.
After he was shot, Hauser’s friends drove him to Lutheran Hospital, pulled him out of the vehicle and placed his body in the street.
Police said they did flag down a hospital employee before driving away.
Medical workers then transferred Hauser to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died.
Cleveland police have issued an arrest warrant for a 33-year-old man.
According to police, the 33-year-old suspect confronted Hauser and his friends after he saw them entering his vehicle, which was parked on W. 38th Street.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.