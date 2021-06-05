3 killed in Geauga County house fire

HUNTSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people died Saturday morning in a house fire in Geauga County.
The fatal fire occurred at a home on Clay Street in Huntsburg, according to a fire department lieutenant.
Six people were in the home when the fire broke out, the fire department said.
Three escaped. The deceased victims are two adults and one juvenile, according to a lieutenant on the scene.
He said the Middlefield Fire Department responded to the blaze around 7:10 a.m. Saturday. The Ohio Fire Marshall, Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit and Geauga County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
