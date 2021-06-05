Cleveland kicks off Pride Month with Pride Ride on city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members and supporters of Cleveland’s LGBTQIA+ community celebrated pride, unity and visibility Saturday afternoon with a Pride Ride.
The car parade began at noon, taking off from Edgewater Park and finishing in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.
Flags and balloons hung from several vehicles as participants were encouraged to decorate their car, bike, truck or van.
The event kicks off Pride Month, which is celebrated all of June.
View photos in the gallery below.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.