Coroner: Brunswick woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Coroner confirmed a woman who was found unresponsive at Holiday World, an amusement park in southern Indiana, has died at a nearby hospital.
Coroner Katie Schuck identified the woman as 47-year-old Dawn Jankovic of Brunswick, Ohio.
Jankovic was on The Voyage roller coaster when it returned to the station, according to a Holiday World Facebook post. She was unresponsive when it returned.
First responders arrived in three minutes and performed first aid. Jankovic was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.
The roller coaster has been inspected, according to the Facebook post. It is operating as intended, but will remain closed for the evening out of respect for Jankovic’s family.
“Holiday World & Splashin” Safari officials ask fo your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite,” the post read.
She says an autopsy has been completed, but the results are pending.
We will update this story as soon as more information is available.
