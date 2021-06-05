Deadline to enter 3nd Vax-a-Million deadline is Sunday

Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health is reminding vaccinated Ohioans that if they want to be eligible for the next drawing they need to sign up for Vax-a-Million by the end of the day Sunday.
More than 5.3 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process, but not all are eligible to win the three remaining $1 million cash prizes or three full-ride college scholarships, a media release from the Ohio Department of Health said.
Winners will be announced each Wednesday at approximately 7:29 p.m. The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23.
More than 3.2 million Ohioans were registered to win the $1 million June 2 lottery; Nearly 133,000 Ohioans ages 12 to 17 entered to win the drawing for a college scholarship.
ODH said that rates of vaccination have increased significantly since the announcement of the Vax-a-Million drawings — especially among young people.
In the first week after the announcement, there was a 72% increase in the number of shots administered to people ages 16 to 17, compared to the week before, ODH figures show. The second week after the announcement in the number of vaccines increased 51% over the week before the announcement.
Last Wednesday, a Hamilton County woman won the first $1 million prize, and a Montgomery County young person woman the full-ride scholarship to any of Ohio’s universities, the release said.
The Wednesday before, winners included Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton in Hamilton County who won the first $1 million prize and Joseph Costello from Englewood in Montgomery County who won the first student full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.
Visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine for more information about COVID019 vaccines. To schedule an appointment go to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Representatives can answer questions or book appointments by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
