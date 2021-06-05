Ohio reports lowest COVID-19 case rates in year

(Ohio) - Fewer than 50 in 100,000 Ohioans reported symptoms of a COVID-19 infection between May 22 and June 4, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday.
It has been nearly a year since Ohioans have seen case rates so low. The state last dipped below 50% on June 25, 2020.
“Ohioans have shown our resilience and grit, and by continuing to get vaccinated we are coming through this pandemic stronger than ever,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a media release. “Vaccinations are working. That’s why cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are down.”
That does not mean Ohioans should let down their guards, the governor said.
“If you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19, continue to wear a mask in public, and Ohioans that are able to get vaccinated should,” DeWine said.
More than 5.3 million Ohioans — about 46% of all Ohioans and 40.5% of adults — have started the vaccination process and 4.7 million are fully vaccinated.
Case rates reached more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents in mid-December, the release said.
The state calculates cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. They exclude cases among incarcerated people.
The governor’s office encourages the public to continue taking preventative measures, including hand washing and sanitizing, the release said. Unvaccinated Ohioans should continue wearing masks indoors or in a crowded setting where social distancing is not possible.
Businesses and organizations can continue to require masks regardless of vaccination status.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines go to coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to find an appointment. Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. You can also book an appointments by phone or get information at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
