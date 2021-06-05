Teen drowns in more than 100-year-old mine in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old drowned Saturday at the former Haydite mine site in Independence, according to the Independence fire department.
A crowd of students gathered at the mine Saturday, said Matthew Benkner a neighbor, who witnessed first responders arrive to attempt a water rescue.
Authorities were, unfortunately, unable to rescue the boy.
The mine is regularly patrolled for trespassers because its waters are tempting for swimmers, said Benkner.
The entrances are locked and marked “danger do not enter” and “no trespassing.” Swimming is not permitted at the site.
The mine began as the Hydraulic Press Brick Company in 1892. Before closing in 2019, the Haydite mine supplied shale, clay, for concrete and masonry construction.
