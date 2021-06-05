Police chase in East Cleveland ends in crash; at least one taken to the hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sound of sirens pierced the air Saturday afternoon as various East Cleveland police vehicles, a fire truck, and an ambulance responded after police chased ended in a crash.
Police apparently chased a white vehicle through the neighborhood, according to citizen video from the scene provided to 19News.
“Officers initially attempted to pull the vehicle over for having fictitious plates and bullet holes in the vehicle,” said East Cleveland police chief Scott Gardner.
Twenty-one-year-old Zuri D. Drain was taken into custody, Gardner said. Drain had felony warrants out for his arrest from both Cuyahoga and Summit counties, he said.
The chase ended when a white vehicle rear-ended another vehicle near the intersection of East 108th Street and Drexel Avenue. The crash was strong enough to deploy the white vehicle’s airbag.
As police taped off the area, a small crowd formed near the police vehicles as members of the public gathered with questions.
Police appear to have found ammunition and a handgun when searching the vehicle, the video shows.
