Tracking heat with a thunder threat Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for much of Northeast Ohio until midnight as ground level ozone levels will be unhealthy for those with breathing difficulties.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight as lows retreat to the low 70s.
Monday will be warm and humid with scattered showers and storms as highs top out in the lower 80s.
We’ll see more of the same warm and humid weather with scattered storms much of this week as well.
The National Weather Service recommends these practices for reducing air pollution:
- Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home or combine trips
- Don’t idle - turn off your engine
* Refill your gas tank after sunset
* Wait to mow the lawn
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.