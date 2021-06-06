COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Wolstein Center closes Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center closes Monday night.
The Pfizer vaccine will be offered until 8 p.m. The clinic is open for walk-ins.
Your second shot of the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled at a Discount Drug Mart.
A spokesperson for the Ohio National Guard said more than 260,000 doses of were given during the Wolstein Center’s 12-week operation.
Schedule an appointment in advance at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH.
