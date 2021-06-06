As many as 3,000 without power in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An estimated 3,000 customers in Lorain County are without power Sunday afternoon, according to First Energy.
A power outage is affecting between 501 and 1,500 customers who live west of Lorain. Crews are working to fix the problem.
Power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m.
But the more than 1,500 customers without power who live south of Amherst are expected to be without power until 8:30 p.m., First Energy said.
Crews have not yet been dispatched to restore their power.
The cause of the outages is unknown.
