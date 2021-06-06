As many as 3,000 without power in Lorain County

Power is out for an estimated 3,000 people Sunday in Lorain County. (Source: First Energy)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | June 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 5:54 PM

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An estimated 3,000 customers in Lorain County are without power Sunday afternoon, according to First Energy.

A power outage is affecting between 501 and 1,500 customers who live west of Lorain. Crews are working to fix the problem.

Power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m.

But the more than 1,500 customers without power who live south of Amherst are expected to be without power until 8:30 p.m., First Energy said.

Crews have not yet been dispatched to restore their power.

The cause of the outages is unknown.

