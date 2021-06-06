MetroHealth to distribute free lunches for kids this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth will distribute free grab-and-go lunches for kids at three locations across the area during the summer.
MetroHealth Institute for H.O.P.E. partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to distribute the lunches, according to MetroHealth.
The lunches will be available until August 6 at the following locations:
MetroHealth Broadway Health Center 6835 Broadway Ave., Cleveland 44105 Monday-Friday, Noon – 1 p.m.
MetroHealth Buckeye Health Center 2816 E 116th Street, Cleveland 44120 Tuesdays only, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
MetroHealth Pediatric Wellness Center 2500 MetroHealth Drive, Cleveland 44109 Monday-Friday, Noon – 1 p.m.
Any child is welcome.
