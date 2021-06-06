New information on fatal house fire in Geauga County

New information on fatal house fire in Geauga County
A fatal fire happened Saturday morning at a home on Clay Street in Huntsburg. (Source: Middlefield Fire Department)
By Avery Williams and Syeda Abbas | June 6, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 2:28 PM

HUNTSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The Middlefield Fire Department released more information Sunday on a house fire in Geauga County that left three people dead.

The deceased are a couple and male juvenile, Middlefield Fire Dept. Lt. Ben Reed said.

The Geauga County Coroner has not released their identities.

[ 3 killed in Geauga County house fire ]

The three people who escaped are no longer in the hospital, Lt. Reed said.

The fatal fire happened Saturday morning at a home on Clay Street in Huntsburg.

The fire department told 19 News the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.