New information on fatal house fire in Geauga County

HUNTSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The Middlefield Fire Department released more information Sunday on a house fire in Geauga County that left three people dead.
The deceased are a couple and male juvenile, Middlefield Fire Dept. Lt. Ben Reed said.
The Geauga County Coroner has not released their identities.
The three people who escaped are no longer in the hospital, Lt. Reed said.
The fatal fire happened Saturday morning at a home on Clay Street in Huntsburg.
The fire department told 19 News the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.