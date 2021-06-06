Ohio Catholics return to in-person Mass

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in more than a year, dozens gathered Sunday morning for Mass at St. Aloysius-St. Agatha parish in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.
The Bishops of Ohio announced last month that the Catholic community’s general obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation has resumed for the first time since the start of the pandemic as the COVID-19 vaccine has become more accessible.
However, those who are ill, have significant health risk factors, care for someone who is immuno-compromised or ill, or have continued fear or anxiety of contracting coronavirus in large groups are exempt as they always have even prior to the pandemic.
The Bishops of Ohio still encourage those who are exempt from going to church to observe Sunday with an online mass broadcast and prayer.
The online masses are not intended to be a substitute nor do they fulfill the obligation of going to mass for those who are able to gather for Sunday celebrations and other Holy Days of Obligation, according to the Bishops of Ohio.
