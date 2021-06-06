Ohio reports single-day increase of 268 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,104,648 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing for Sunday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 268 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 180,208 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 59,534 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 8,175 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
