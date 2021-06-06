47-year-old man found dead in vehicle in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers responded to an incident in Cleveland’s Corlette neighborhood Sunday evening that left one person dead.
Police officers and medics were on the scene in the 4200 block of East 124th Street around 7 p.m.
Cleveland EMS confirmed that one person was found dead at the scene.
Monday morning, the Medical Examiner confirmed the victim was 47-year-old Lanell Hall of Euclid.
According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Hall was found dead in a vehicle.
Detectives on the scene focused on a white vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a home.
A woman who appeared extremely shaken up told 19 News she received a call that one family member shot another family member, as she rushed over to speak to a police officer.
Earlier a 65-year-old male gunshot victim showed up by private car at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center on East 22nd Street. Cleveland Police confirm that the man was shot in the chest, face, and leg. Investigators believe the shooting happened at East 124th Street and Miles Avenue.
It’s unclear if the two shootings are connected.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
