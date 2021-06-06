Orioles score most runs since 2015, blow out Indians 18-5

Orioles: Baltimore placed LHP John Means (shoulder strain) on the 10-day injured list. Means, 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA and a no-hitter against Seattle on May 5, left his start Saturday after facing only five batters and recording two outs. Hyde said an MRI exam revealed no structural changes to Means’ shoulder. Means will be shut down for 7-10 days. ... LHP Zac Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, pitched two innings and was optioned back to Norfolk after the game. … LHP Brandon Waddell was claimed off waivers by St. Louis. Waddell, who pitched a scoreless inning in his lone appearance with Baltimore, was designated for assignment Friday.