Pride Month special release: Platform Beer Co. announces Pride Martian sour ale

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s own Platform Beer Co. is showing their pride with a new Pride-themed sour ale.
The June special release benefits Stonewall Columbus, an LGBTQ organization.
“Pride Martian lands this week, just in time for Pride,” the company wrote in a tweet.
For every case sold, the tweet said, Platform Beer Co. will donate $1 to Stonewall Columbus.
“This beer is a tropical burst of summer, busting with pronounced flavors of sweet watermelon, tangy pineapple and candy cherry,” the company wrote on Instagram.
Pride Martian joins Blue Martian and Red Martian. The collection continues to grow with Pink Martian and Earthling’s Choice Martian coming soon, according to the company’s website.
The beer’s launch comes as Americans near the expected release of a report outlining what U.S. government knows about “unidentified aerial phenomena” or UFOs.
The tweet from Platform Beer Co. referenced this, joking that, “Since NASA is taking their time with their big UFO reveal, we wanted to share our surprise...”
The report is expected to be made public this month, according to the Associated Press.
Pride Martian is available now.
