Year of heartache: Cleveland family mourns teenage son killed in shooting on city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tazhon Greenwood’s killer is still on the loose.
One painful year after the murder of his oldest son, Erby Greenwood is not giving up. He said he’s hopeful despite the lack of progress in the case.
His 18-year-old son was killed June 6, 2020 in a shooting on East 108th Street, soon after the start of the pandemic.
“We could not even give him a full funeral. We had him cremated, thank God,” he said.
Tazhon was a high school senior at Ginn Academy and was all set to collect his diploma in the coming weeks.
His mother Janetta Burkes told 19 News her son was a hardworking person and had no enemies.
“He was able to get along with any and everybody,” she said.
Greenwood’s family is begging for answers. If you know anything about this murder, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.
Remember, you can always stay anonymous.
