25-year-old Kent man accused of slashing multiple vehicle tires in Ravenna

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna police said they have identified the suspect wanted for slashing multiple vehicle tires in Ravenna last week.

Joshua Morley, 25, of Kent, is charged with vandalism and police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to Ravenna police, Morley slashed the tires on the East side and Downtown areas of the city.

Officers said the vandalism happened early in the morning several days in a row.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Ravenna police at 330-296-6486.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.