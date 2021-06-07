2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

44-year-old man shot dead in the head from Saturday night shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head on Saturday night, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Officers were sent to the 7720 block of Woodland Avenue for shots fired at approximately 11:13 p.m., according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

EMS was already treating the victim when police arrived on scene, Ciaccia said.

According to Ciaccia, EMS took the victim to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Jamal Dye of Warrensville Heights.

Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for the investigation.

Ciaccia confirmed there has not been a person of interest identified.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Driver charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash fails to appear at court hearing
Driver charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash fails to appear at court hearing
Francona on Kuiper
Francona on Kuiper
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
Andre Sheffey (Source: Geneva-on-the-Lake police)
Man pleads guilty to Geneva-on-the-Lake murder
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 426 new COVID-19 cases, additional 41 deaths added to state’s total