44-year-old man shot dead in the head from Saturday night shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head on Saturday night, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Officers were sent to the 7720 block of Woodland Avenue for shots fired at approximately 11:13 p.m., according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

EMS was already treating the victim when police arrived on scene, Ciaccia said.

According to Ciaccia, EMS took the victim to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Jamal Dye of Warrensville Heights.

Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for the investigation.

Ciaccia confirmed there has not been a person of interest identified.

