7 people injured in Mansfield house fire; including, 2 firefighters, 2 kids

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield firefighters rescued multiple people from a burning home Monday morning; including, two young children.

Five residents were pulled from a burning home on Arthur Avenue. ((Source: Mansfield fire))

Mansfield Fire Chief Steve Strickling said nearly every available firefighter in the city was dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Arthur Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters pulled one person out of a front window on the first floor and four people out of a back window.

The two children, ages 19 months and six months, and three adults were seriously injured. Their names are not being released.

Two firefighters were treated and released for smoke inhalation from a local hospital.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is possibly electrical.

Firefighters added the blaze did not spread to nearby homes.

