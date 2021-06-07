2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Sheffield Village husband for killing his 73-year-old wife

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a Sheffield Village husband on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault for the fatal shooting of his wife.

Sheffield Village police said Ronald Diamond, 72, shot Deborah, 73, inside their Preserve Lane home in June.

Deborah died from her injuries several weeks later.

Officers responded to the couple’s home around 1 a.m. on June 7 after getting a call for a gunshot victim.

Wife shot by her husband at their home on Preserve Lane in Sheffield Village.
Wife shot by her husband at their home on Preserve Lane in Sheffield Village.((Source: WOIO))

When officers arrived, they said Ronald met them at the front door and told them his wife Deborah was in the master bedroom.

Police rendered first aid until EMS transported her to a local hospital.

Accused of killing his wife.
Accused of killing his wife.((Source: Lorain County Jail))

Ronald is currently being held on a $1 million bond at the Lorain County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates winning the women's individual Foil final...
Cleveland native wins Olympics gold in fencing competition
17-year-old arrested after police find stolen rifle in car
17-year-old arrested after police find stolen rifle in vehicle
Moments before child was hit
Driver cited for hit-skip involving child bicyclist; Mentor-on-the-Lake police say biker did not stop at intersection
Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2 hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report
Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2 hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report