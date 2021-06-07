Grand jury indicts Sheffield Village husband for killing his 73-year-old wife

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a Sheffield Village husband on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault for the fatal shooting of his wife.

Sheffield Village police said Ronald Diamond, 72, shot Deborah, 73, inside their Preserve Lane home in June.

Deborah died from her injuries several weeks later.

Officers responded to the couple’s home around 1 a.m. on June 7 after getting a call for a gunshot victim.

Wife shot by her husband at their home on Preserve Lane in Sheffield Village. ((Source: WOIO))

When officers arrived, they said Ronald met them at the front door and told them his wife Deborah was in the master bedroom.

Police rendered first aid until EMS transported her to a local hospital.

Accused of killing his wife. ((Source: Lorain County Jail))

Ronald is currently being held on a $1 million bond at the Lorain County Jail.

