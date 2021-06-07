Sheffield Village husband sentenced to life in prison for murdering 73-year-old wife

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 72-year-old Sheffield Village man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his wife.

Ronald Diamond was convicted of shooting Deborah Diamond, 73 inside their Preserve Lane home in June.

Deborah died from her injuries several weeks later.

Sheffield Village officers responded to the couple’s home around 1 a.m. on June 7 after getting a call for a gunshot victim.

Wife shot by her husband at their home on Preserve Lane in Sheffield Village. ((Source: WOIO))

When officers arrived, they said Ronald met them at the front door and told them his wife Deborah was in the master bedroom.

Ronald Diamond ((Source: Lorain County Jail))

Police rendered first aid until EMS transported her to a local hospital.

