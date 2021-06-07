72-year-old Sheffield Village husband accused of shooting wife

72-year-old Sheffield Village husband accused of shooting wife
Ronald Diamond (Source: Lorain County Jail)
By Julia Bingel | June 7, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 10:38 AM

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A husband shot his 73-year-old wife early Monday morning, according to Sheffield Village police.

Police responded to the couple’s home on Preserve Lane around 1 a.m. after getting a call for a gunshot victim.

Wife shot by her husband at their home on Preserve Lane in Sheffield Village, according to police. (Source: WOIO)

When officers arrived, they said Ronald Diamond, 72, met them at the front door and told them his wife Deborah was in the master bedroom.

Police rendered first aid until EMS transported her to a local hospital.

Deborah’s condition has not been released.

Accused of shooting his wife on June 7, 2021. (Source: Lorain County Jail)

Police charged Ronald with attempted murder and he is currently in the Lorain County Jail.

No motive has been released.

