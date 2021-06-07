72-year-old Sheffield Village husband accused of shooting wife

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A husband shot his 73-year-old wife early Monday morning, according to Sheffield Village police.
Police responded to the couple’s home on Preserve Lane around 1 a.m. after getting a call for a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived, they said Ronald Diamond, 72, met them at the front door and told them his wife Deborah was in the master bedroom.
Police rendered first aid until EMS transported her to a local hospital.
Deborah’s condition has not been released.
Police charged Ronald with attempted murder and he is currently in the Lorain County Jail.
No motive has been released.
