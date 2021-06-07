9 years in prison for woman convicted of several hit and run crimes in Westlake, Bay Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman convicted of striking four people and two dogs in three separate hit-and-run incidents in Westlake and Bay Village was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy also ordered Shayla Harris, 25, to be on probation for five years after she is released.
Harris pleaded guilty last month to two counts of felonious assault, two counts of injuring animals and two counts of attempted murder.
The hit and run accidents happened from April 1, 2020 to April 7, 2020.
On April 1, 2020, Harris is accused of driving into a 56-year-old Bay Village man and his dog.
On April 4, 2020, police said Harris struck a 22-year-old woman getting her mail on Caroline Circle in Westlake.
And, on April 7, 2020, Harris allegedly struck two people and a dog on Cahoon Road near White Oaks Restaurant.
