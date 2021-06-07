Brook Park teenager drowns in Independence quarry

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old Brook Park teenager drowned while swimming in an Independence quarry on Saturday.

Independence firefighters said the teen and several friends were fishing and swimming in the quarry at the bottom of Stone Road around 5 p.m.

Firefighters said this is not a legal swimming place and is blocked off by a fence and chains.

In order to get rescuers inside, firefighters said they had to cut one of the locks off.

The victim was found several hours later.

