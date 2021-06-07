2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A over pride support

Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with LGBTQ+ donations to mark June as Pride Month.
Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with LGBTQ+ donations to mark June as Pride Month.(WPVI)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King is taking a swipe at fast-food rival Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant tweeted it is donating 40 cents from every one of its new chicken sandwiches to the Human Rights Campaign this Pride month, and then added, “even on Sunday.”

That’s a one-two punch at Chick-fil-A.

Due to the chain’s devout Christian ownership, all Chick-fil-A locations are famously closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A has a troubled history with the queer community after CEO Dan Cathy spoke out against same-sex marriage in 2012.

The company also made large donations to groups that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ.

Chick-fil-A has since ended those contributions, though as recently as 2018, Cathy reiterated his position against same-sex marriage, claiming that doesn’t make him “anti-gay.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US has recovered ransom payment made after pipeline hack
#JusticeForCoco: Police arrest Phil Savelli for animal cruelty after 10-month old puppy was...
Highland Heights Police: Ohio man arrested for drowning and freezing puppy to death in home
The Food and Drug Administration said it granted approval to the drug developed by Biogen for...
FDA approves much-debated Alzheimer’s drug panned by experts
Jeff Bezos is going to space.
Jeff Bezos is going to space
In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, an Apple store employee wears personal protective equipment...
Apple previews new software for iPhone, other gadgets