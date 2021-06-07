Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A cicada caused a car crash on Riverside Drive early Monday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
The errant cicada flew in through an open window and hit a driver in the face, police say.
The driver then crashed into a pole in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.
Police provided no word on the condition of the driver.
