Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say

A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A cicada caused a car crash on Riverside Drive early Monday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

The errant cicada flew in through an open window and hit a driver in the face, police say.

The driver then crashed into a pole in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

Police provided no word on the condition of the driver.

