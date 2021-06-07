Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A cicada caused a car crash on Riverside Drive early Monday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

The errant cicada flew in through an open window and hit a driver in the face, police say.

The driver then crashed into a pole in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

Police provided no word on the condition of the driver.

#Crash single car into a pole at 2600 Riverside Drive. Caused by a cicada that flew in through an open window striking the driver in the face. #nothinggoodhappenswithcicadas #cicadas2021 pic.twitter.com/0WWUM8y5Ye — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 7, 2021

