Cleveland’s mass vaccination site closes after giving out more than a half-million doses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After spending 12 weeks serving the community at the Wolstein Center, the National Guard has picked up their supplies and are heading to their next mission.

“I tell you this has been an extraordinarily rewarding mission” said Brigadier General Rebecca O’Connor.

More than 260,000 vaccine doses went into arms at the Wolstein Center since March.

“We came at the right time when doses were coming available, but there wasn’t the capacity to vaccinate large numbers of people quickly,” said O’Connor.

The National Guard passed the baton to Discount Drug Mart on Monday.

Discount Drug Mart will administer second doses to those who got their first dose at the mass vaccine site in its final weeks.

“We’ve been able to look ahead and make sure we’re appropriately staffed and have the vaccine on hand to be able to take card of those community members that make their way to our stores,” said Discount Drug Mart’s Pharmacy Director Jason Briscoe.

The chain has already seen an increase in second dose appointments throughout Cuyahoga County, especially at their Cleveland and Lakewood locations

The last vaccine doses will go into arms at the Wolstein Center around 8 p.m. on Monday.

