Coach accused of punishing Canton student by forcing him to eat pizza against religious beliefs faces discipline hearing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Canton McKinley High School football coach is expected to speak with district officials on Monday afternoon about his future.

Marcus Wattley was fired, along with six of his assistant coaches, for allegedly forcing a student-athlete to eat pork on a pepperoni pizza against his religious beliefs.

The coach was expected to speak with 19 News at approximately 2:30 p.m.:

Monday’s disciplinary hearing will determine Wattley’s future within the school district; he was previously only terminated from his position with the football team.

