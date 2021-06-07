2 Strong 4 Bullies
Coach accused of punishing Canton student by forcing him to eat pizza against religious beliefs faces discipline hearing

Head football coach, Marcus Wattley, is accused of forcing a Jewish student who keeps Kosher to...
Head football coach, Marcus Wattley, is accused of forcing a Jewish student who keeps Kosher to eat pepperoni pizza as a punishment.(WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Canton McKinley High School football coach is expected to speak with district officials on Monday afternoon about his future.

Marcus Wattley was fired, along with six of his assistant coaches, for allegedly forcing a student-athlete to eat pork on a pepperoni pizza against his religious beliefs.

2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: Why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

The coach was expected to speak with 19 News at approximately 2:30 p.m.:

Monday’s disciplinary hearing will determine Wattley’s future within the school district; he was previously only terminated from his position with the football team.

This story will be updated.

