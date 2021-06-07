Fraudsters call Parma police dispatchers; Pitch Amazon scam

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police dispatchers have “inundated” with calls from scammers claiming that police owe money on their Amazon account.

Sometimes the calls appear to come from local numbers, police said. Other times, the scammer use toll-free numbers.

Police are warning the public not to provide these individuals with any information if you receive a call, according to a post on the Parma police’s FB page.

“These are bogus calls,” they wrote in the post.

Do not call police if you receive one of these calls.

“Please share this with your parents and/or grandparents as the elderly are often targeted,” police wrote.

