Highland Heights Police: Ohio man arrested for drowning and freezing puppy to death in home

Phillip Savelli was arrested for animal cruelty. Dog’s owner turned video evidence into police
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of Coco, a 10-month old Yorkie, said when she looked at security footage in her home, she told police she saw her boyfriend, Phil Savelli, on tape, submerging the puppy in water in the sink and then putting it in the freezer more than once until the dog died.

Then she said he put the dog back in the bed.

Helga Semaj was too upset to talk on camera. She said she found the puppy dead in its dog bed last Wednesday.

The security footage was given to Highland Heights Police.

A lieutenant told 19 News police put out a warrant for Savelli’s arrest and he turned himself in over the weekend.

Savelli was arrested for animal cruelty.

He bonded out of jail and hired an attorney.

The story of what happened to Coco is being shared on social media with the hashtag: #justiceforcoco.

If anybody knows Phil Savelli, he may be in the process of looking for another dog right now. Over the weekend, He...

Posted by Anjelica Francis on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Her distraught owner has been sharing videos and photos on her social media, asking for Goddard’s Law to apply in this case.

Since 2016, state law makes it a felony to harm and animal. Anyone convicted of animal cruelty could face a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Savelli’s first appearance was scheduled for Monday morning at Lyndhurst Municipal Court but his lawyer made a motion to continue the hearing.

There’s no word on a motive or what may have been going on in the relationship that may have led to this violence.

The Lyndhurst Clerk of Courts tells 19 News, Savelli is scheduled to make his first appearance Monday, June 14.

