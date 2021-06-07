2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Update: Lakeside Avenue downtown shut down due to a structural issue underneath the street

By Brian Koster and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, Lakeside Avenue is closed between East and West Roadways until further notice due to a structural issue. Those roads sit on either side of the Huntington Convention Center.

According to a representative from the convention center, a piece of concrete from the center’s loading dock fell off.

The loading dock is located underneath Lakeside Ave.

As a precautionary measure, the city shut down Lakeside Avenue while structural engineers assess the damage to the loading dock.

The city hopes to have the street reopened sometime Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Driver charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash fails to appear at court hearing
Driver charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash fails to appear at court hearing
Francona on Kuiper
Francona on Kuiper
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
Andre Sheffey (Source: Geneva-on-the-Lake police)
Man pleads guilty to Geneva-on-the-Lake murder
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 426 new COVID-19 cases, additional 41 deaths added to state’s total