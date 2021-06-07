Update: Lakeside Avenue downtown shut down due to a structural issue underneath the street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, Lakeside Avenue is closed between East and West Roadways until further notice due to a structural issue. Those roads sit on either side of the Huntington Convention Center.

According to a representative from the convention center, a piece of concrete from the center’s loading dock fell off.

The loading dock is located underneath Lakeside Ave.

As a precautionary measure, the city shut down Lakeside Avenue while structural engineers assess the damage to the loading dock.

The city hopes to have the street reopened sometime Wednesday morning.

