Northeast Ohio weather: Humid, risk of storms every day this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It will feel thick the next few days as the air is humid, thanks to an upper level low in Missouri this morning.
This low will move slowly to the northeast and is forecast to be positioned near Chicago by Tuesday evening.
Tropical moisture is feeding in from the south and this pattern will not change through Wednesday.
This will keep Ohio unsettled with a risk of showers and storms each day.
The issue is that these storms will be slow moving.
We will have to monitor the threat for locally very heavy rain in a short period of time.
The risk will start this afternoon and evening.
There’s another risk Tuesday afternoon and night, with a little better threat for heavy rain and storms on Wednesday.
High temperatures will generally be in the 80 to 85 degree range.
