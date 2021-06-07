Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid, risk of storms every day this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The atmosphere is very tropical-like this week.

This will keep things hot, humid, and will keep the risk of storms in the forecast each afternoon.

HEAVY RAIN & RUMBLES pushing into Cuyahoga County.



🚨🚨 Abandon pool alert! 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/U9ZHnEVuBm — Kelly Dobeck (@KellyDWeather) June 7, 2021

The forecast each day will be disruptive as hit or miss storms are expected each afternoon.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees each day, but it will feel hotter because of the humidity.

It will also feel pretty sticky outside.

Through the next few days, our biggest concern with each storm that develops will be heavy rain. With all that moisture in the atmosphere, some of these storms could dump quite a bit of rain in a short amount of time.

The pattern looks to turn cooler and drier by the weekend.

