2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio health experts debunk myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and fertility

COVID-19 Vaccine Infertility Myth
COVID-19 Vaccine Infertility Myth
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three leading medical professionals in Ohio held a press conference on Monday to discuss the unfounded myths surrounding fertility and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Lisa Egbert, of the Ohio State Medical Association, and Dr. Neel Parekh, of the Cleveland Clinic, for a video session.

The three doctors focused on inaccurate rumors commonly seen on social media claiming the vaccine causes infertility.

Dr. Vanderhoff has repeatedly emphasized during his regular briefings with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that there is no scientific evidence to those claims.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

#JusticeForCoco: Police arrest Phil Savelli for animal cruelty after 10-month old puppy was...
Highland Heights Police: Ohio man arrested for drowning and freezing puppy to death in home
The Parma Police Department said thanks to kids who raised money for the families of fallen...
Fraudsters call Parma police dispatchers; Pitch Amazon scam
(Source: WOIO)
47-year-old man found dead in vehicle in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood
After 12 weeks, mass vaccination site closes
Cleveland’s mass vaccination site closes after giving out more than a half-million doses
(Source: WOIO)
8 people shot at high school graduation party on Cleveland’s West Side