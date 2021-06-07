Ohio health experts debunk myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and fertility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three leading medical professionals in Ohio held a press conference on Monday to discuss the unfounded myths surrounding fertility and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Lisa Egbert, of the Ohio State Medical Association, and Dr. Neel Parekh, of the Cleveland Clinic, for a video session.

The three doctors focused on inaccurate rumors commonly seen on social media claiming the vaccine causes infertility.

Dr. Vanderhoff has repeatedly emphasized during his regular briefings with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that there is no scientific evidence to those claims.

