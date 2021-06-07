Underserved areas get health care help through Community Champions grant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Toi Worthy is on a mission. The nurse practitioner wants to help underserved communities catch health problems early.

“It’s important,” Worthy said at a stop in the Union-Miles neighborhood. “It’s important, especially for people who look like me.”

She received a Communion Championship Award with a $10,000 grant from Citizens Bank to distribute her “Doc in a Box,” which includes a blood pressure wrist cup, stethoscope, thermometers, pulse oximeter, and seven resource cards. It’s aimed at getting people information about their health before it’s too late.

“You can help to prevent a heart attack or a stroke, the two most important pieces because we know that those are two significant things that are very prevalent among especially minority communities.”

“Wonderful,” Loretta Woods said about getting a Doc in a Box. “Because everything in here car be used for the entire family, not just for me.”

“Real great,” Lucinda Miller echoed. ”My mother has high blood pressure and it runs in the family.”

Her Doc in a Box runs $129, but she gave them out free due to the grant.

“The grant funded through the Citizen’s Champion Award, I’m going to give out 75 Doc in a Boxes for this particular one,” Worthy said. “Our health doesn’t matter until it matters,”

Worthy’s next stop is at the Cleveland Ibn Sina Clinic on West 130th Street in Parma later this month.

