12-year-old boy shot while playing with gun at home with other kids; mother charged

Intersection near home where shooting took place
Intersection near home where shooting took place(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is facing criminal charges after her 12-year-old son was shot with a gun that he and a group of children were playing with.

According to Akron police, officers responded to a McKinley Avenue home for reports of a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police and paramedics found the 12-year-old victim outside of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and arm.

The boy was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment to injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the boy was home alone with at least two other children when he got hold of the unsecured handgun.

Akron police said, at one point, the kids were playing with or handling the gun when it went off and struck the 12-year-old boy.

The boy’s mother, identified as 30-year-old Diane Carter, was later arrested and charged with child endangering. She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge at the Akron Municipal Court on June 14.

The gun was recovered at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the apparent accidental shooting.

