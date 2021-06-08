12-year-old Cuyahoga Falls girl missing since June 6

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is asking the community to help find 12-year-old Madilynn Dial after she went missing on Sunday.

Police said her mother filed the missing person report at 10:11 p.m. on Sunday.

Dial last spoke to her mother around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in the backyard of her Center Avenue home, according to police.

According to police, Dial left the house without telling her mother and left her cell phone at home.

“Madilynn’s mother feels this is out of character for her daughter,” police said. “Foul play is not suspected.”

Dial is 5′2″ tall, 115 pounds, has long blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray men’s T-shirt and blue beach pants.

Call the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department dispatch at 330-928-2181 or your local police department if you see her or know where she may be.

Tips can be anonymously given by calling the CFPD Tip Line at 330-971-8477 (TIPS).

A reward may be available for information leading to finding Dial.

