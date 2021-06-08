2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man charged with murder of boy in road-rage shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was charged Tuesday with murder in a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy on a local freeway last month.

Prosecutors in Orange County, California charged Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, with murder in the death of Aiden Leos. Eriz was also charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle and with sentencing enhancements.

Eriz’s girlfriend, Wynne Lee, was charged with being an accessory after the fact and illegally carrying a concealed firearm.

Both were expected to appear in court on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Authorities said they believe Lee was driving the car and Eriz fired the shot that killed Leos while his mother was driving the boy to kindergarten on May 21 in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles.

According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, another car cut her off and she responded with a hand gesture and the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car.

California Highway Patrol officials have said that the road rage violence stemmed from “a perceived unsafe lane change.”

The case drew widespread outrage in the county of 3 million people. At least $500,000 in rewards had been offered from around the U.S. for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Authorities said they received hundreds of tips. The couple was arrested on Sunday in the city of Costa Mesa.

Authorities said the car, described as a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, was relatively rare and that helped investigators who examined surveillance footage. It was found at Eriz’s grandmother’s house in Whittier, but she is not implicated in the crime, the Orange County Register reported.

The gun was discovered at Eriz’s workplace in San Bernardino County, officials said.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer on Monday noted that boy was buried by the family only hours before he held a news conference announcing the arrests.

“I do want to promise today, when Aiden was put below ground, that we will get justice for him,” Spitzer said. “We have to promise him that.”

___

Associated Press writers Christopher Weber and Robert Jablon in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

___

This version corrects that the boy was shot on May 21, not April 21.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Skywatchers in the northeast U.S., eastern Canada, and northern Europe can see a partial solar...
June 2021 skywatching tips from NASA
In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier at the...
Senate report details broad failures around Jan. 6 attack
A senate report is revealing significant new details about the intelligence failures leading up...
Senate's Capitol riot report released
A 20-year-old reportedly suffered heart attack after 'dry scooping' and now doctors and parents...
TikTok 'dry scooping challenge' draws concern from doctors
Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris engages Mexico on complexities of migration