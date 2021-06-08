3 shot, 1 dead after Sunday shooting Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday in the 4400 block of Clark Avenue in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Police were called to the area shortly before 3:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired and a male shot.

Once on scene, officers found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in his lower extremities. He was taken to MetroHealth by ambulance.

A woman was also shot during the incident. She suffered gunshot wounds to her neck and chest and was taken to MetroHealth by private vehicle.

She died at the hospital.

A 23-year-old man, who was shot in the chest during the shooting, was also taken to MetroHealth by ambulance.

Police say that a person of interest has been identified and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

