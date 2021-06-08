2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 shot, 1 dead after Sunday shooting Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday in the 4400 block of Clark Avenue in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Police were called to the area shortly before 3:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired and a male shot.

Once on scene, officers found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in his lower extremities. He was taken to MetroHealth by ambulance.

A woman was also shot during the incident. She suffered gunshot wounds to her neck and chest and was taken to MetroHealth by private vehicle.

She died at the hospital.

A 23-year-old man, who was shot in the chest during the shooting, was also taken to MetroHealth by ambulance.

Police say that a person of interest has been identified and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
Shot in her chest, died on scene
24-year-old Cleveland woman shot and killed in her own living room

Latest News

Driver charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash fails to appear at court hearing
Driver charged in North Olmsted hit-and-run crash fails to appear at court hearing
Francona on Kuiper
Francona on Kuiper
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
Andre Sheffey (Source: Geneva-on-the-Lake police)
Man pleads guilty to Geneva-on-the-Lake murder
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 426 new COVID-19 cases, additional 41 deaths added to state’s total