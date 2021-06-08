2 Strong 4 Bullies
45-year-old man wanted for 2020 robbery in Canton

Lowery is wanted in connection with a 2020 robbery in Canton.
Lowery is wanted in connection with a 2020 robbery in Canton.(Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force named a Canton man as this week’s fugitive of the week.

Glenn Lowery, 45, is wanted by the Canton police for robbery, according to a taskforce media release.

Lowery allegedly assaulted and robbed a female on October 28 in the area of 5th Street and Rose Court NW in Canton.

Lowery is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 160 pounds, the release said. He was last known to be in the Canton area.

The task force asks anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

